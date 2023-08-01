Announcing Infamous Whiskey’s Management Team: Chairman & CFO Peter M. Allen and President Mark Matuszek
In addition to CEO Lorenze Tremonti, Infamous Whiskey’s management team includes Chairman & CFO Peter M. Allen and President Mark Matuszek.
It's not just about creating the best possible whiskey; it's about using that success to make a positive impact in the world.”GREENSBORO, GA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to CEO Lorenze Tremonti, Infamous Whiskey’s management team includes Chairman & CFO Peter M. Allen and President Mark Matuszek. Infamous Whiskey is a Georgia-based startup craft distillery of high quality whiskey and whiskey cocktails.
Allen was chosen to lead the company’s corporate strategies and financial operations because of his extensive background in the fields of business, law, and entrepreneurship and his successful track record of leading corporate finance and strategic planning.
Allen holds an LL.M. law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, an LL.M. law degree from St. John’s University School of Law, and a Juris Doctor degree from University of San Diego School of Law. In addition, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business from San Diego State University. Allen is also an adjunct law professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law, Japan campus.
"Peter’s exceptional leadership and financial acumen will play a pivotal role in propelling Infamous Whiskey towards even greater success in the years to come," said Lorenze Tremonti, CEO of Infamous Whiskey.
As the president of Infamous Whiskey, Matuszek brings a dynamic combination of whiskey-related experience and a philanthropic vision. He is the founder and operator of Central Florida-based Whiskey and Bizz, LLC and the annual Orlando Whiskey Festival and is the inspiration and motivation behind the annual invite-only Pappy and Friends fundraiser. His refined whiskey-tasting skill of carefully identifying the nose, palate, and finish has been honed through sampling over a thousand different expressions of whiskey and helps to guarantee the production of high-quality spirits that resonate with enthusiasts worldwide.
But Mark's contributions go beyond the world of spirits. Mark and his committed team have successfully raised over $500,000 for The Lovely Project, a non-profit organization that empowers girls with confidence, resilience, and community support.
"It's not just about creating the best possible whiskey; it's about using that success to make a positive impact in the world," said Matuszek. “Infamous Whiskey’s contributions to The Lovely Project through donating a portion of proceeds is a testament to this vision. As we move forward, we are committed to producing exquisite whiskey and contributing to causes we believe in."
About Infamous Whiskey
Infamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live life infamously.
About The Lovely Project
The Lovely Project is a non-profit organization headquartered in Orlando, FL that exists to empower girls and women to find their voice, know their value, and unleash their valor. Through interactive events and programs hosted on site and in local schools, girls ages 5-19 are invited to experience a loving and encouraging environment where they can be heard and build lasting relationships. Learn more: www.TheLovelyProject.org
For more information, please visit www.infamouswhiskey.com or contact:
MEDIA CONTACT:
Chris Roberts, VP of Media & Advertising
Phone: 706-817-5559
Email: info@infamouswhiskey.com
