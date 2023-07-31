Our Mayberry Powers Innovative Hunger-Strike Fundraiser to Fight Food Insecurity

Rotary International Clubs Throughout Washington State Lead Fight Against Hunger

Our Mayberry's innovative focus on collaboration and rallying supporters is exactly what we need to make monumental strides against hunger” — David Bobanick

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mayberry, a leading provider of cloud solutions focused on scaling fundraising efforts for nonprofits through supporter-driven campaigns and cause-focused marketplaces, is proudly spearheading a groundbreaking statewide fundraising competition: Hunger Strike. The campaign, which launched this past Thursday, unites up to 425 Rotary clubs throughout Washington state for the very first time in a collective endeavor to generate donations and raise millions of dollars to combat hunger.

Leveraging Our Mayberry's fundraising software and gamification tools, Hunger Strike facilitates teams competing in a 3-month challenge to see who can raise the most funds, highlighted on a real-time scoreboard. The campaign culminates in October at bowling events across Washington State where teams gather for a final fundraising showcase. "This initiative exemplifies Our Mayberry's mission - empowering collaborative action to drive community change” noted Our Mayberry CEO Shawn Tacey. “We're excited to support Rotary clubs and engaged citizens fighting food insecurity."

Rotary clubs all around Washington state are collaborating in this grassroots effort, building on a 2022 Hunger Strike pilot engaging 50 clubs that raised enough for 4 million servings of food. Teams are open to Rotarians, friends, families, and community members interested in joining the anti-hunger fight.

"We're excited to unite our community around this cause," said Our Mayberry CTO Chris Nakea. "Our platform empowers this unprecedented cooperation between Rotary clubs to have an even greater impact."

Funds raised will support Harvest Against Hunger and local food banks providing meals for food-insecure Washingtonians. With hunger exacerbated by COVID-19, this aid is critically needed. "Our Mayberry's innovative focus on collaboration and rallying supporters is exactly what we need to make monumental strides against hunger,” said Harvest Against Hunger Executive Director David Bobanick. “They represent the future for nonprofits seeking meaningful change through game-changing technology, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have them as a partner."

Rotarians and non-Rotarians can visit rotaryhungerstrike.org to form teams. In Washington, nearly 700,000 people face hunger every day, including nearly 200,000 children. Hunger Strike aims to make a dent in the estimated $468 million more per year required to fully meet state food needs.

ABOUT ROTARY INTERNATIONAL

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Learn more at www.rotary.org.

ABOUT HARVEST AGAINST HUNGER

As both a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and a program of Rotary District 5030, Harvest Against Hunger works with farmers, truckers, volunteers, and others to bring valuable skills and resources into hunger relief efforts in communities across Washington State and beyond. Learn more at www.harvestagainsthunger.org.