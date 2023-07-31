MainSpring Celebrates 30 Years of IT Service Excellence MainSpring

MainSpring a leading provider of cybersecurity, IT services, and automation is proud to announce its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of unparalleled commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions to businesses throughout the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area. Since its inception on June 30, 1993, MainSpring has been at the forefront of technology, providing innovative IT services to clients across various industries.

Over the past 30 years, MainSpring has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive IT solutions. With a highly skilled team, cutting-edge processes, and a customer-centric approach, the company has consistently delivered results-driven IT services to its clients, helping them thrive in an increasingly digital world.

As technology has evolved and shaped the business landscape, MainSpring has continuously adapted and expanded its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. From managed network infrastructure and cloud solutions to cybersecurity and disaster recovery, MainSpring has remained at the forefront of technological advancements, providing businesses with the tools they need to stay competitive and secure.

"Our clients, partners and employees have embraced the idea of creating a legacy around innovation and excellence," said Marshall Michaels, CEO at MainSpring. "The privilege to help organizations of all shapes and sizes for 30 years and knowing we’re always doing the next best thing is all we can ever ask for.” “For the past 30 years, our team has worked tirelessly to deliver outstanding IT support and solutions to our clients. We have built strong, lasting relationships with our customers based on trust, reliability, and a shared commitment to leveraging technology for business success."

To commemorate their 30th anniversary, MainSpring has planned a series of special events and promotions throughout the year. The company will be hosting an exclusive customer appreciation event, featuring industry experts who will share insights on the latest technology trends and strategies.

As part of their ongoing commitment to the local community, MainSpring will also be partnering with local charities and organizations to support initiatives as it has traditionally done through it’s Make it Count community program, driven by its employees and volunteers.

For three decades, MainSpring has been dedicated to helping businesses succeed by providing reliable, efficient, and secure IT solutions. As they celebrate their 30th anniversary, MainSpring looks forward to continuing their tradition of excellence and innovation, ensuring that their clients remain at the forefront of technology.

MainSpring, Inc. is a cybersecurity, IT services, and automation firm that arms organizations with the strategy, tools, and resources to impact their mission.

Founded in 1993, MainSpring is headquartered in Frederick, Md., with offices in Towson, Md., Florida, Ohio, Washington, and Wisconsin. The firm supports a wide range of clients including businesses, nonprofits and government agencies such as the Department of Defense.

