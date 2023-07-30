Ajees, the Renowned Biking Enthusiast and YouTube Sensation, Set to Unveil Debut Single "Vaadi Nenjukulla"
Noizbloc is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of "Vaadi Nenjukulla," the debut single by AjeesCHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noizbloc is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of "Vaadi Nenjukulla," the debut single by Ajees, a prominent biking enthusiast and esteemed YouTube personality with a staggering near 16 lakh subscribers on his channel. Following the tremendous success of the teaser, which garnered a remarkable 11 lakh views on YouTube within a few days of its release on June 7, 2023, music enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the full release of this sensational track.
Directed by the visionary filmmaker, Rudhrajith, "Vaadi Nenjukulla" is a musical masterpiece that showcases the prodigious talents of Ajees. The song's production is complete, and the accompanying music video, shot against the breathtaking backdrop of Himachal, is set to captivate viewers with its enthralling visuals and storytelling.
Ajees has amassed an immense following on his YouTube channel, where his exhilarating biking adventures have inspired millions across the globe. With the upcoming release of "Vaadi Nenjukulla," Ajees is poised to create a profound impact on the music industry, demonstrating his versatility and artistry beyond his awe-inspiring biking escapades.
"I'm beyond excited to share my debut single, 'Vaadi Nenjukulla,' with my amazing fans and supporters who have been with me throughout my thrilling journey," Ajees expressed with heartfelt enthusiasm. "Music has always been a passion of mine, and with the support of Noizbloc, I am thrilled to explore this new avenue of creativity."
Noizbloc is renowned for empowering emerging artists and promoting groundbreaking talent, and Ajees' venture into the music realm aligns seamlessly with the company's mission. "Vaadi Nenjukulla" is set to resonate with audiences from all walks of life.
Moreover, the song features the talented Kaviya, whose enchanting presence adds depth and charm to this melodious creation. Together, Ajees and Kaviya craft a harmonious musical experience that is sure to leave a lasting impact on listeners.
Mark your calendars for the official release of "Vaadi Nenjukulla" on August 11, 2023. Fans can catch the enthralling music video on Ajees' YouTube channel, where they can witness the breathtaking visuals of Himachal that seamlessly complement the heartfelt melodies.
Join us in celebrating this momentous occasion, Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by following Ajees and Noizbloc on social media platforms.
Pre-save/Pre-order now: https://orcd.co/vaadinenjukulla
