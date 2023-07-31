UCC Networks Highlights Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams

UCC Networks Logo

Purchase Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams with UCC Networks and get 1 FREE year of Teams Call Recording.

Lumen Solutions has a proven track record of delivering high-quality Microsoft Teams solutions helping organizations get the most out of Microsoft Teams.” — Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks

ORANGE, CA, US, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks, a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions, highlights Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams. Lumen is a Microsoft Certified Partner, and a leading provider of Microsoft Teams solutions.

Lumen offers a comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft Teams solutions that are designed to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes. UCC Networks partners with Lumen to help users maximize their productivity and efficiency by providing a single platform for managing team collaboration, communication, and productivity.

"Lumen Solutions has a proven track record of delivering high-quality Microsoft Teams solutions helping organizations get the most out of Microsoft Teams,” said Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks.

Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams include:

Teams Direct Routing:

- Migrate to Lumens Solutions for Microsoft Teams over one of the most connected, highly secure global networks.

Multiple Voice Options:

- Leverage Lumen’s global PSTN footprint with Lumen’s voice complete or Bring Your Own Carrier

Global Availability:

- Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams is available in the US, EMEA, and APAC

Lumen Enhanced Services:

- Phone Number Management

- Advanced Reporting and Diagnostics

- Tenant Management

- Contact Center Integrations

Businesses get the most complete Microsoft Teams solution with additional services from UCC Networks:

- Attendant Console (Receptionist Console)

- Call Recording and Analytics

- Advanced Security and Compliance

- Teams Hardware Solutions

- eFax

For a limited time, purchase Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams with UCC Networks and get 1 FREE year of Teams Call Recording for up to 25 core call recording licenses for Microsoft Teams.

For more information about Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams, please Contact Us or visit https://uccnetworks.com/lumen/microsoft-teams/

About UCC Networks

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing.