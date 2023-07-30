Designer brands to join HCM City “Shopping Season”

HCM CITY - Designer brands have joined HCM City’s promotion programme “Shopping Season”, taking place between August 25 and 27.

Recently, the People's Committee of HCM City approved to run “Shopping Season” until September 15, instead of July 15 as was the initial plan.

The city Department of Industry and Trade has been assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies to organise promotional events for both local and international designer brands, which will mainly take place from August 25 to 27.

According to deputy director of the city Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Nguyên Phương, sales events of designer brands are usually organised in department stores or supermarkets, without the necessary links to bring impactful shopping results.

This year’s effort to bring the best deals from designer brands at a grand hotel is expected to attract a significant number of domestic and international tourists to come and shop while building HCM City into a modern and promising shopping centre of the region.

Tours that introduce the new shopping experiences have been prepared by the city Department of Tourism, with the participation of five tourism agencies.

The first phase of the city’s “Shopping Season”, joined by over 3,000 businesses with about 7,200 promotions, successfully ended on July 15.

The number of participating businesses increased by 7.5 per cent and the number of promotion programmes increased by about 20 per cent over the same period in 2022.

About 30 per cent of the promotions had discounts exceeding 50 per cent.

The programme contributes to the growth of the retail sales of consumer goods and services in June 2023, estimated at VNĐ102.3 trillion, an increase of 2.9 per cent compared to May and up 11.2 per cent over the same period in 2022, the city Department of Industry and Trade forecast.

"Retail was the driving force of economic growth in the first six months of the year, besides finance, banking and insurance. Unlike essential goods, branded goods are seasonal and can be reduced in price substantially," Phương said, emphasising the lasting quality of designer items. - VNS