NEW EDITION OF BEARMANOR MEDIA BOOK ABOUT EARLY TELEVISION

MURRAY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BearManor Media announces the publication of the Revised Edition of Andrew Lee Fielding's THE LUCKY STRIKE PAPERS: JO URNEYS THROUGH MY MOTHER'S TELEVISION PAST. The book, a portrait of television in the late 1940s and early 1950s, was first published by BearManor Media at the end of 2007.

Sue Bennett was a featured singer on various network TV shows during the period of early TV—including KAY KYSER'S COLLEGE OF MUSICAL KNOWLEDGE and YOUR HIT PARADE (also known as THE LUCKY STRIKE HIT PARADE). She was also featured regularly on such programs as THE FREEDY MARTIN SHOW and JOHN CONTE'S LITTLE SHOW. In 1951, a critic in DOWN BEAT magazine wrote that Bennett was "one of the coming female singers in the country."

Decades later, Andrew Fielding began exploring the period of early television, via the programs on which his mother sang. His book includes conversations with such singers as Dorothy Collins, Snooky Lanson, Eileen Wilson, Russell Arms, and Merv Griffin; bandleaders Raymond Scott, Kay Kyser, and Milton DeLugg; comedian and early TV host Morey Amsterdam; musician and comedian Merwyn Bogue (better known as Ish Kabibble); and Fred Rogers (later known as MISTER ROGERS), who worked for a time as a floor manager on YOUR HIT PARADE. Fielding also spoke with producers, directors, writers, dancers, musicians and other singers and personalities from the era.

For the 2019 revised edition of THE LUCKY STRIKE PAPERS, Mr. Fielding undertook additional research, and sees the revised version as being, in essence, "a more definitive portrait" of the programs and personalities he wrote about in 2007. Fielding made various other changes to the text, and says, simply: "I think the new edition is a better book." It is available for purchase at https://bearmanor-digital.myshopify.com/search?q=lucky+strike+papers

About Andrew Lee Fielding:

Andrew Fielding's writing has appeared in THE BOSTON GLOBE, THE BOSTON HERALD, THE PROVIDENCE JOURNAL, THE PHILADELPHIA DAILY NEWS, HORIZON magazine, and other publications. He has also worked as a radio talk show host—in Philadelphia, in suburban Philadelphia, in Charlottesville, Virginia, and in northern New Jersey. The website for THE LUCKY STRIKE PAPERS is: www.andrewleefielding.com

The Lucky Strike Papers: Journeys Through My Mother's Television Past (2019)

ISBN: 978-1-59393-128-5

Format: Softcover, 9 in. x 6 in.; 259 pages

Price: $24.95, plus $5 for Priority Mail shipping (Non-US orders: add $12 for shipping)

About BearManor Media:

Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, BearManor Media is located in Orlando, Florida, USA, and is known for publishing books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, animation, and previously unpublished scripts.