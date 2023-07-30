Radio Personality Gary Craig Shares Stories, Pranks, Anecdotes and More From His Long Career

MURRAY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Craig, actor, singer, and renowned radio personality, amused audiences on stage, film, television, and radio. He punked Walter Cronkite and tricked Whitney Houston. He shadowed Larry King, enthused Larry David, and acted with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Christian Bale.

Hartford’s #1 morning radio personality finally pulls the mask from the myriad myths surrounding him. Hilarious anecdotes, riotous pranks, and sidesplitting stories regale you with the raucous roots of his radio reign from humble beginnings to his current spectacular ratings on Hartford’s beloved WTIC-FM morning show, Craig and Company. Follow his footsteps as an underdog struggling to secure a niche career while reaching for the stars to follow his dreams.

His upbeat, ribald, all American success story, TUGGING ON THE SLEEVE OF FAME, radiates joy and illustrates an inspiring example of how hard work and a determination to overcome obstacles can propel a man to achieve what others can only dream.

Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and e-book editions at https://bearmanor-digital.myshopify.com/search?q=Tugging+on+the+Sleeve+of+Fame

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio

books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben

Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent.

