Bear Manor Media Announces the Release of Biography Book OMG! It’s Harvey Korman’s Son!

MURRAY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bear Manor Media is proud to offer the debut work from Christopher Korman with writer Ron Brawer, OMG! It’s Harvey Korman’s Son! Available in bookstores everywhere.

OMG! IT'S HARVEY KORMAN'S SON is a funny, heartwarming tale of what it was like to grow up in Hollywood with his famous cross-dressing comedian Dad, while trying to overcome his learning disability. Humor was his Dad’s weapon of choice to help his son deal with celebrities, charities and straddling a double life between glamorous Hollywood and navigating through his struggles. It is available for purchase at https://bearmanor-digital.myshopify.com/search?q=OMG+Harvey+Korman

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio
books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher BenOhmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent.

