American Hydrotech’s Monolithic Membrane 6125® is Turning 60 Years Old!

American Hydrotech‘s MM6125®, the industry’s first hot fluid-applied rubberized asphalt, retains the original formulation from Uniroyal’s outstanding waterproofing membrane developed in 1963.
Designed for People.
Roof spaces are a key design element in a building’s ability to reenergize the connection between living and working – contributing to comfort, safety, and productivity.
Benefits of utilizing roof space:
- Provides additional space for gathering
- Therapeutic and healing environments for healthcare and hospitals
- An alternative to “Indoor air” work environment
- Can be up to 50 degrees cooler than traditional roofs
Headquartered in Chicago, American Hydrotech, Inc.® is a recognized leader in the development, production and distribution of premium waterproofing and roofing products. For more than 50 years, the company’s flagship waterproofing membrane product, Monolithic Membrane 6125®, has kept more than two billion square feet of roof decks, plazas, vertical foundations, reflecting pools and other structures watertight in 62 countries worldwide. American Hydrotech also offers a variety of drainage, insulation and protection materials for single source assemblies such as The Ultimate Assembly® for plazas and roof terraces as well as the Garden Roof® Assembly, a unique, lightweight assembly for transforming underutilized roofs and plazas into beautiful landscaped and recreational environments.
