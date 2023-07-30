San Diego's Feed Real Summit Workshop Gains Prestigious Veterinary Approval
The hands-on real dog food workshop, part of the Feed Real Summit, has been RACE-approved for 1.5 CE credits.
The Feed Real Summit is designed to engage, excite, and empower dog owners and professionals to take everything they learn at the Summit and put it into practice”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Feed Real Institute (FRI) is thrilled to announce that the American Association of Veterinary State Boards (AAVSB) has granted Registry of Approved Continuing Education (RACE) approval to the Feed Real Summit's VIP Real Dog Food Workshop. This hands-on interactive workshop now qualifies for a maximum of 1.5 RACE-approved Continuing Education (CE) credits for any veterinarian or veterinary technician.
The Feed Real Summit (FRS23), the first dog wellness conference in San Diego, is set to take place on October 14th at the Alexandria in Torrey Pines. It's a unique immersive experience that brings together fresh food and dog wellness industry experts, 2.0 dog parents, aspiring dog wellness coaches, and veterinary professionals. An engaging experience that goes beyond traditional lectures and casual brand interactions, FRS aims to make learning fun. Attendees can expect to dive into the science behind fresh real food and take home actionable ways to prevent disease and increase dog longevity.
"The Feed Real Summit is designed to captivate, inspire, and empower dog owners and professionals to take everything they learn at the Summit and put it into practice," said Ruby Balaram, director of the Feed Real Institute.
World-renowned speakers include Rodney Habib, Dr. Ruth Roberts, Angela Ardolino, Amy Renz and Kay Stewart, RVT, CPCN.
In a show of community support, fresh food prepared at the FRS23 workshop will be donated to the San Diego Humane Society’s Behavior Center. Real Dog Box, a local dog treat and chew company, has offered to double the donation, providing nutritious meals for over 1000 dogs in need. Fresh food from the workshop will be brought to the Real Dog Kitchen, ground and air-dried into meatballs before arriving at the SDHS Behavior Center.
It’s rare to see an event that aims to educate dog owners and veterinary professionals in the same space, but dogs have a way of uniting us for a common cause. Earlier this year, FRI’s professional canine nutrition certification became the first RACE-approved canine nutrition course focused on fresh food. Now they’re bringing the first dog wellness conference to San Diego. This Summit is a culmination of a decade of research and course development and is bringing the San Diego community together in a way that has never been done before.
How the Feed Real Summit is making waves in the San Diego dog community:
--The Feed Real Summit is bringing dog owners and veterinary professionals together for a shared loved for dogs.
--The VIP Real Dog Food Workshop has received AAVSB RACE approval.
--The workshop qualifies for a maximum of 1.5 RACE-approved CE credits for veterinarians and veterinary technicians.
--Over 1000 meals prepared at the workshop will be donated to the San Diego Humane Society’s Behavior Center.
The VIP Real Dog Food Workshop is only available to VIP FRS23 ticket holders. The workshop qualifies for a maximum of 1.5 RACE-approved CE credits for veterinarians and veterinary technicians, certificates will be provided to attendees after the event.
FRI invites dog parents to step into a unique, hands-on, and immersive adventure this October. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and discuss practical paths to help dogs live longer healthier lives. Dog parents can expect an unforgettable experience and to take home actionable steps to implement their newfound knowledge. Veterinary professionals can earn CE credits while learning how to better support their clients on their fresh food journey. Register for the Feed Real Summit and the VIP Real Dog Food Workshop at feedreal.com/summit. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of our dogs.
About the Feed Real Institute & the Feed Real Summit
Feed Real Institute is an organization dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and accurate information on canine nutrition. We offer online nutrition courses for both dog parents and veterinary professionals, as well as hands-on interactive workshops to help dog owners #feedreal food. Learn more at feedreal.com The Feed Real Summit is a unique immersive experience bringing together fresh food and wellness experts, 2.0 dog parents, aspiring dog wellness coaches, and veterinary professionals. The Summit aims to engage, excite, and empower participants to put their learnings into practice for the betterment of dog health and wellness.
