Summertown Man Indicted, Arrested on Arson Charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into two fires in Lawrence County last month has resulted in the arrest of a Summertown man.

On June 29th, TBI special agent fire investigators joined the Lawrence County Fire and Rescue and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in investigating two fire scenes that occurred that month in Summertown. The first fire occurred June 28th on Dukes Park Road, and the second took place June 29th on Davis Street. The investigation revealed that both fires were incendiary. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that indicated Robert Ream was the person responsible for setting the fires.

On July 25th, the Lawrence County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Robert Lee Ream (DOB 08/03/1990) with two counts of arson. Ream was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $30,000 bond.