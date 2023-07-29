Recruiting for Good Celebrating 25 Years in Business with 'Jerry Maguire' Moment
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact; and now is combining recruiting with travel.
Recruiting for Good is celebrating 25 years in business; by combining 'Recruiting for Good with Travel.'
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Yes, I am having my 'Jerry McGuire' moment. And love to reward exceptionally GOOD people; the sweetest life experiences thru travel....by changing recruiting for good!"
People participate in referral program to help fund kid work program (The Sweetest Gigs); and earn rewarding trips to see the world.
Delivering Sweet Community Travel Solutions
1. Helping save money on travel; autism families can cruise for good, schools save money on airfare (kids fly for good); and pet parents can enjoy travel together (or save money on boarding pet, while pet parent is on vacay).
2. The staffing agency also helps parents/grandparents gift exceptional kids rewarding volunteer trips to see the world and make a positive impact.
3. Women (authors/business owners/founders) who lead communities can collaborate to help fund local causes; and earn rewarding travel (one of our sweet trips www.PartywithDavina.com).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Think of Recruiting for Good as a 'Community Co-Op for Travel.' Simply introduce us to your family and friends who are decision makers at companies (we help them find talented professionals); and share a portion of proceeds for Sweet Trips to enjoy or gift (1Referral = 1Reward)."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Love to Travel for Good, participate in 1 referral = 1 reward (www.1referral1reward.com); the referral program helps fund The Sweetest Gigs, and Recruiting for Good rewards The Sweetest Trips to enjoy, share, and gift.
Sweet trips for adults, kids, and pets too. Recruiting for Good delivers community travel solutions for schools (www.KidsFlyforGood.com); and women groups (www.WomenLeadersTravel.com).
Helping 100 Parents/Grandparents gift their exceptional kids rewarding volunteer trips; with 'Global Leadership Adventures,' 'Global Works Travel,' and 'Girl Scout Destinations' (www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com).
Enjoy solo trips with Flash Pack and Wild Terrains.
Family Autism Travel with www.AutismOntheSeas.com,
Rewarding Sweet Women Trips to experience French Open, and Salon Du Chocolat in Paris (www.TheSweetestParisTrip.com)
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
