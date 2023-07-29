Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,675 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure - 1747 Sampsonville Rd, Enosburg

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification



Press Release – Road closure

  

The road in the area of 1747 Sampsonville Road in Enosburg is currently CLOSED  due to a motor vehicle accident. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

You just read:

Road Closure - 1747 Sampsonville Rd, Enosburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more