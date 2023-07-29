New Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor appointed

Jessica Jennings-Gaines assumed her new position on July 1

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a new Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor. Jessica Jennings-Gaines has assumed her new post — a promotion from her previous position as the department’s wildlife disease specialist.

“I am looking forward to leading the lab into the future and continuing the exemplary service that the Wildlife Health Laboratory provides for the department, citizens and wildlife of Wyoming.” Jennings-Gaines said.

Jennings-Gaines formerly served as the department’s wildlife disease specialist and brings nearly two decades of experience to the position. She started her career with Game and Fish in September 2004 as a chronic wasting disease technician.

“Jessica has a proven track record and I am confident she is the right person to take the helm of the Wildlife Health Lab,” said Rick King, chief of the wildlife division. “I’m looking forward to her leadership in her new role.”

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -