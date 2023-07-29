Submit Release
Trade Show: SEMICON TaiwanSep06

StartSeptember 6, 2023 MTAll day eventEndSeptember 8, 2023 MTAll day event

Interested in connecting with influential members of the microelectronic and semiconductor industry?

Join SEMICON Taiwan September 6 – 8, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

The Idaho-Asia Trade Office and a representative from our Idaho Commerce team will be there to assist. If your company is not grant eligible, please reach out, there are still ways you can participate.

The application window will close on May 12.

To learn more contact Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce.

