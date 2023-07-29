Students, parents and school leaders from across South Carolina gathered in Columbia today in honor of National School Choice Week. Among the speakers, State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver spoke about the importance of providing education freedom and choice to families in the Palmetto State. National School Choice Week aims to inform, inspire, and empower parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. Learn more: www.schoolchoiceweek.com