Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,047 in the last 365 days.

LinkedIn

Students, parents and school leaders from across South Carolina gathered in Columbia today in honor of National School Choice Week. Among the speakers, State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver spoke about the importance of providing education freedom and choice to families in the Palmetto State. National School Choice Week aims to inform, inspire, and empower parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. Learn more: www.schoolchoiceweek.com

You just read:

LinkedIn

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more