Consulting company No Risk Automation protects buyers of AGVs and AMRs
”Too often there is a mismatch between what is required and what is sold to end users”MONROE, NC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ”Too often there is a mismatch between what is required and what is sold to end users,” according to John Hayes, founder and thought leader of No Risk Automation (http://www.NoRiskAutomation.com). There are certain basic processes that can be evaluated now to avoid the risks of poor automation planning. Vendors promise a broad portfolio of automation equipment, software, and services, but picking the right solution and frankly the best provider can be a daunting task.
Hayes started the firm to inform and protect automation decision-makers. When picking a vendor is imperative to a timely project and a solid ROI, it is important to have an industry expert on your side.
About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation
John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For nearly thirty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs) as well as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges.
NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time.
John Hayes
No Risk Automation
+1 704-905-1571
JHayes@noriskautomation.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn