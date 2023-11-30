Big Joe Forklifts & No Risk Automation announce strategic partnership
Big Joe Forklifts & No Risk Automation announce strategic partnership to simplify effective AMR selection and deployments for customers.MONROE, NC, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the industrial automation landscape becoming vast and more complicated, there is growing demand for a streamlined approach to evaluating effective automation solutions that provide a meaningful ROI. As a result, Big Joe Forklifts and No Risk Automation have joined forces to promote simplified and cost-effective solutions for the automated material handling of goods through a facility, either as a stand-alone improvement or as part of a larger, fully automated facility installation. This partnership will reduce the risk and confusion common for most companies when selecting industrial automation and make the benefits of investing in robotics more financially accessible for more facilities.
Central to this new partnership is the new Big Joe Pallet Mover AMR, which features self-driving technology from Thoro.ai. The Big Joe Pallet Mover is an easy-to-deploy solution for autonomous floor-to-floor material handling and drop-off that companies can set up and operate in less than one hour. Big Joe, along with partners like No Risk and through its North American dealer network, seeks to revolutionize on-demand material handling across many industries by offering self-driving technology at an accessible price point on one of the most common material handling vehicles, an electric pallet truck.
Bill Pedriana, Chief Marketing Officer of Big Joe, says, "Our focus on user-directed automation and products like the Pallet Mover AMR has recently sparked the interest of many across the industrial automation community. Keeping things simple when it comes to automating basic material handling workflows has strongly resonated with those with deep experience in the space. With each passing month, we are more and more encouraged by the feedback we are getting from customers that we are onto something special. With our new partner, No Risk Automation, we could not be in better alignment or company on our journey to help people improve their operations with innovative technologies.”
John Hayes, founder and owner of No Risk Automation, states, "With my nearly 30 years of AGV and AMR experience, I know I am lucky to be in a unique position to help companies understand their automation options. I can understand their operations and goals better than most to help companies find the best automated solution for their applications. By partnering with Big Joe on the new Pallet Mover AMR, I can confidently say it provides an easy-to-understand, install, and use automated option. Add to that service and support coming through local dealerships for nearly every customer, provides a foundation for efficient ongoing support that is often lacking from other providers."
