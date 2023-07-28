Navy to Christen Guided-Missile Destroyer Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, will deliver the christening ceremony's principal address. Remarks will also be provided by Colonel (ret.) Harvey C. Barnum, Jr., the ship's namesake; the Honorable Janet Mills, Governor of Maine; the Honorable Susan Collins, U.S. Senator, Maine; the Honorable Angus King, U.S. Senator, Maine; Gen. Eric Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps; Vice Adm. William Galinis, Commander Naval Sea Systems Command; and Mr. Charles Krugh, president, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works. The ship's sponsor is Colonel Barnum's wife, Ms. Martha Hill. In a time-honored Navy tradition, Ms. Hill will christen the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow.

The ship's namesake, Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., received the Medal of Honor for heroism displayed during an action outside Ky Phu, Quang Tin Province, Vietnam. Serving with Company H, 2d Battalion, and 9th Marines, he assumed command after the rifle company commander was mortally wounded by a sudden enemy attack. Rallying his troops, he organized the defeat of the enemy force and the successful evacuation of the dead and wounded.

This is the first U.S. Navy ship to honor Barnum.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are the backbone of the U.S. Navy's surface fleet, providing protection to America around the globe. These highly capable, multi-mission ships conduct various operations, from peacetime presence to national security, providing a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface, and subsurface domains. These elements of seapower enable the Navy to defend American prosperity and prevent future conflict abroad.

Additional information on the ship's namesake can be found at: https://www.history.navy.mil/news-and-events/multimedia-gallery/infographics/heritage/barnum.html

Media may direct queries to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342. More information on guided-missile destroyer programs can be found at: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2169871/destroyers-ddg/