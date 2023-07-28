Submit Release
Carper Statement on CEQ’s Proposed Permitting Reform Implementation Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today issued the following statement on the Council on Environmental Quality’s (CEQ) proposed rule to clarify and improve the environmental review process for federal agencies and implement changes to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) made by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

“With two terawatts of renewable energy still waiting to connect to the grid, it’s clear that we need a more effective and efficient environmental review process,” said Chairman Carper. “I believe that these proposed permitting reforms will expedite the deployment of clean energy and critical infrastructure projects across our country while strengthening public input and advancing environmental justice. In the meantime, I look forward to continuing to work with the Biden-Harris administration, my congressional colleagues, and stakeholders on solutions that help our nation meet our climate goals and strengthen our economy.”

