2023-31 THE DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL HONORS THE MEMORY OF FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL EARL ANZAI

HONOLULU, HI – The Department of the Attorney General honors the memory of former Attorney General Earl Anzai, who passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

“Earl Anzai served the people of Hawaiʻi over a span of 25 years—as a clerk in the 1976 State Constitutional Convention, on the staff and as the Chief Clerk of the Senate’s Ways and Means Committee, as staff attorney at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, as the Director of Finance, and as the Attorney General of the State of Hawaiʻi,” says Attorney General Anne Lopez. “Attorney General Anzai led the Department of the Attorney General courageously. Known to be public-spirited with a wonderful sense of humor, General Anzai was a strong advocate for the rule of law and the sound management of taxpayer dollars. General Anzai will be remembered as a champion of Native Hawaiians. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

“I first met Earl when he and I worked in Gov. Cayetano’s cabinet—Earl was director of B&F, and I was the AG,” says former Attorney General Margery Bronster. “He would often tell me how happy he was that he didn’t have to bother himself with ‘pesky things like the laws.’ We faced some tough economic challenges, and a very unfriendly legislation. When we both lost our jobs by narrow votes at the Senate, he succeeded me as AG. I will never forget when he told me, ‘Now I will show you how it is supposed to be done.’ He did a great job, respected the laws, and made me proud to be his friend and colleague.”

“Earl Anzai was a dedicated public servant as both Attorney General and Budget Director for the State of Hawaiʻi,” says former Attorney General Mark Bennett. “He was also a well-respected private practice attorney. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

“Earl accomplished many great things as the Attorney General for the State of Hawaiʻi,” says former Attorney General Holly Shikada. “He instilled hard work and honesty in the Deputy Attorneys General. I appreciate the confidence that he had in and exhibited toward those of us who worked for him and with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

“Earl was a remarkable individual whose intellect and laid-back demeanor left an indelible mark on all who knew him,” says Brian Furuto, who served as Special Assistant to the Attorney General under General Anzai. “Many know him as being diverse enough to be both the Finance Director and Attorney General, but few understand that he had a vast knowledge that spanned numerous subjects, making him an invaluable source of guidance. Beneath his low-key exterior, he genuinely cared for people, and he touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting legacy of kindness and wisdom.”

“Earl Anzai was a no-nonsense, fearless leader who could laugh in the face of adversity,” says former Supervising Deputy Attorney General Marie Laderta, who worked closely with General Anzai.

General Anzai’s family authorized the Department to formally announce his passing. They request privacy at this difficult time.

