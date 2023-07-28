Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Tammy Prince as Chair, Raymond Holt Jr., and April Tisher to the Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County.

Tammy Prince

Prince, of Newberry, is the Owner of Emerge, LLC. Active in her community, she is an executive board member for the PACE Center for Girls Alachua and serves on the board of directors for Rotary International, Inc. Prince earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain College, her master’s degree in health administration from Jacksonville University, and her master’s degree in nursing from Walden University.

Raymond Holt Jr.

Holt, of Alachua, is the Owner of C Bar Ranch Luxury Wedding and Events. He previously served as a Jacksonville City Councilmember from 2007 to 2015. Holt earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his master’s degree from the University of South Florida.

April Tisher

Tisher, of Gainesville, is a Sales Executive and Writer for Irving Publications and a Substitute Teacher for Alachua County Public Schools. She was the recipient of the Legacy Award for advocacy for women and children from the Junior League of Gainesville. Tisher earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

