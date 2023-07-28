Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,066 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints John Rood to the Florida Prepaid College Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment  of John Rood to the Florida Prepaid College Board.

 

John Rood

Rood is Chairman of The Vestcor Companies and the former United States Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. He has served on numerous boards including the Board of Governors of the State University System of Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Jacksonville Port Authority. Rood earned his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Montana.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints John Rood to the Florida Prepaid College Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more