Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints John Rood to the Florida Prepaid College Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of John Rood to the Florida Prepaid College Board.

John Rood

Rood is Chairman of The Vestcor Companies and the former United States Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. He has served on numerous boards including the Board of Governors of the State University System of Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Jacksonville Port Authority. Rood earned his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Montana.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

