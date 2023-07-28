Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Lloyd “Jack” Husband III to the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Lloyd “Jack” Husband III to the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners.

 

Lloyd “Jack” Husband III

Husband, of Wewahitchka, is the President of Southeastern Consulting Engineers, Inc. He currently serves on the Gulf County Economic Development Administration and is a previous member of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce. Husband earned his associate degree from Gulf Coast State College and his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Florida State University.

 

