NOTICE PROPOSED MERGER HEARING

7/28/2023

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on the 21st day of August, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. CT, in the offices of the Alabama Department of Insurance, 201 Monroe Street, Suite 502, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, to consider the proposed merger of ProAssurance Casualty Company, Inc., a Michigan stock insurance company, with and into ProAssurance Indemnity Company, Inc., an Alabama stock insurance company, pursuant to Ala. Code § 27-27-45, and other pertinent provisions of the Alabama Insurance Code.