NOTICE PROPOSED MERGER HEARING
(334) 240-4413
7/28/2023
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on the 21st day of August, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. CT, in the offices of the Alabama Department of Insurance, 201 Monroe Street, Suite 502, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, to consider the proposed merger of ProAssurance Casualty Company, Inc., a Michigan stock insurance company, with and into ProAssurance Indemnity Company, Inc., an Alabama stock insurance company, pursuant to Ala. Code § 27-27-45, and other pertinent provisions of the Alabama Insurance Code.
Anyone desiring to participate through video conferencing must submit a written request via electronic mail to Shawn.Stewart@insurance.alabama.gov not later than 3:00 PM CT on August 18, 2023.