NOTICE PROPOSED MERGER HEARING

To Be Held August 21, 2023
Contact: Erin Dunagan
(334) 240-4413

7/28/2023

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on the 21st day of August, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. CT, in the offices of the Alabama Department of Insurance, 201 Monroe Street, Suite 502, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, to consider the proposed merger of ProAssurance Casualty Company, Inc., a Michigan stock insurance company, with and into ProAssurance Indemnity Company, Inc., an Alabama stock insurance company, pursuant to Ala. Code § 27-27-45, and other pertinent provisions of the Alabama Insurance Code.

 

Anyone desiring to participate through video conferencing must submit a written request via electronic mail to Shawn.Stewart@insurance.alabama.gov not later than 3:00 PM CT on August 18, 2023.

NOTICE PROPOSED MERGER HEARING

