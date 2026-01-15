ALDOI RELEASES LIABILITY INSURANCE COVERAGE DATA CALL
(334) 269-3550
1/15/2026
The Alabama Department of Insurance has released its most recent data call report, the Alabama Liability Insurance Coverage Data Call.
The purpose of the data call is to allow the Department to analyze the impact of liability insurance coverage on insurance claims cost. The Department asked all insurance companies writing the following lines of insurance in the state of Alabama to respond to the data call.
- Private passenger auto liability
- Commercial auto liability
- Medical professional liability
- Other professional liability
Copies of the report are available for download here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.