ALDOI RELEASES LIABILITY INSURANCE COVERAGE DATA CALL

Contact: Jennifer Bowen
(334) 269-3550

1/15/2026

The Alabama Department of Insurance has released its most recent data call report, the Alabama Liability Insurance Coverage Data Call.

The purpose of the data call is to allow the Department to analyze the impact of liability insurance coverage on insurance claims cost. The Department asked all insurance companies writing the following lines of insurance in the state of Alabama to respond to the data call.

  • Private passenger auto liability
  •  Commercial auto liability
  •  Medical professional liability
  •  Other professional liability
The data call was issued via memorandum from Alabama Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler on August 8, 2025.  The data call and analysis was conducted, under the supervision of the Department, by Risk and Regulatory Consulting, Farmington, Connecticut. 

Copies of the report are available for download here.
 

