Senate Bill 884 Printer's Number 1022

PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1022

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

884

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, COLLETT, LAUGHLIN AND

COSTA, JULY 27, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JULY 27, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in veteran-owned small businesses,

providing for small diverse business.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9601.1. Small diverse business.

A veteran-owned business shall be considered a small diverse

business. A veteran-owned business shall not be required to seek

separate small diverse business verification to be considered a

small diverse business.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

