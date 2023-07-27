Senate Bill 884 Printer's Number 1022
PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1022
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
884
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, COLLETT, LAUGHLIN AND
COSTA, JULY 27, 2023
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JULY 27, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in veteran-owned small businesses,
providing for small diverse business.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9601.1. Small diverse business.
A veteran-owned business shall be considered a small diverse
business. A veteran-owned business shall not be required to seek
separate small diverse business verification to be considered a
small diverse business.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
