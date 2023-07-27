Senate Resolution 147 Printer's Number 1029

PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee to conduct a study on the regulations

impacting the cost and duration of road and bridge construction

and repair in this Commonwealth, identifying the regulations

waived for the Philadelphia I-95 repair project, to consider if

the regulations might be streamlined in the future for

nonemergency construction and repair projects and to issue a

report of its findings and recommendations to the Senate; and be

it further

RESOLVED, That the study include all of the following, using

the most recent data available, regarding the laws and

regulations governing road and bridge repair in this

Commonwealth:

(1) A list and description of the regulations which were

waived in order to complete the Philadelphia I-95 bridge

repairs on an expedited timeline.

(2) A list and description of the regulations which were

altered in some fashion, and which sections of said

regulations were altered, in order to complete the

Philadelphia I-95 bridge repairs on an expedited timeline.

(3) A detailed timeline of actions taken on the

Philadelphia I-95 bridge repairs from initial announcements

and bidding to completion.

(4) The cost of repairs to the Philadelphia I-95 bridge.

(5) Any and all cost differences realized due to the

expedited timeline and waived regulations.

(6) Any and all further economic impact to the

surrounding area due to the expedited timeline, waived

regulations and reopening.

(7) A description of other similar bridge repairs in

20230SR0147PN1029 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30