Senate Resolution 147 Printer's Number 1029
PENNSYLVANIA, July 27 - RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct a study on the regulations
impacting the cost and duration of road and bridge construction
and repair in this Commonwealth, identifying the regulations
waived for the Philadelphia I-95 repair project, to consider if
the regulations might be streamlined in the future for
nonemergency construction and repair projects and to issue a
report of its findings and recommendations to the Senate; and be
it further
RESOLVED, That the study include all of the following, using
the most recent data available, regarding the laws and
regulations governing road and bridge repair in this
Commonwealth:
(1) A list and description of the regulations which were
waived in order to complete the Philadelphia I-95 bridge
repairs on an expedited timeline.
(2) A list and description of the regulations which were
altered in some fashion, and which sections of said
regulations were altered, in order to complete the
Philadelphia I-95 bridge repairs on an expedited timeline.
(3) A detailed timeline of actions taken on the
Philadelphia I-95 bridge repairs from initial announcements
and bidding to completion.
(4) The cost of repairs to the Philadelphia I-95 bridge.
(5) Any and all cost differences realized due to the
expedited timeline and waived regulations.
(6) Any and all further economic impact to the
surrounding area due to the expedited timeline, waived
regulations and reopening.
(7) A description of other similar bridge repairs in
