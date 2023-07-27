Vietnam Excellence Awards given to 16 businesses

VIETNAM, July 27 -

HCM CITY — Sixteen businesses have received the Vietnam Excellence Awards for innovation, employee happiness, business performance, and social responsibility.

The annual awards are given by consulting firm Anphabe along with the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, British Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam, European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam, Australian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam, Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam, and Hongkong Business Association in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, Thanh Nguyễn, CEO of Anphabe, said the programme showcases success stories and innovative practices in talent and workplace development.

Nguyễn Đức Khương, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Group and president of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts, said Vietnam Excellence is a prestigious award that recognises excellent practices by businesses to nurture talent and build a strong workforce.

Khương is also a member of the award advisory board.

In the Leadership Excellence category, the awards went to leaders and leadership teams at Highlands Coffee, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage, Marico Southeast Asia and South Africa, VinaCapital, Thái Minh Pharmaceuticals, Spartronics Vietnam, Schneider Electric, Amway Vietnam, and Saint-Gobain Vietnam.

In the HR Excellence category, the winners included Acecook Vietnam, LG Display Vietnam, Viettel Group, BAT Vietnam, INSEE Vietnam, Lazada Vietnam, Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank, and Saint-Gobain Vietnam.

Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer of Marico Southeast Asia and South Africa, who was honoured with “The Visionary Leader Award,” said: “To ensure strong and sustainable development, we need a clear and inspiring strategy in which the core values are nurturing talent and building internal strength through strong corporate culture.” — VNS