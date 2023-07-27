Party official calls for more Japanese support for infrastructure development

VIETNAM, July 27 - HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Trần Tuấn Anh received Maeda Tadashi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Japan, in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Anh expressed his delight at the breakthrough development of the two countries’ extensive strategic partnership in all fields, stressing that Japan is a strategic partner of leading importance, the biggest provider of official development assistance (ODA), the second largest partner in labour cooperation, the third largest foreign investor, and the fourth among trading partners of Việt Nam.

He highly valued JBIC’s contributions to Việt Nam through its assistance for the country’s economic development and Japanese investments here, and applauded the bank’s cooperation with the Economic Commission and related agencies to promote the trilateral infrastructure partnership of Japan, the US and Australia with Việt Nam to bolster investment in infrastructure development.

The host asked the Japanese side and the JBIC to continue helping Việt Nam with some key areas where the Southeast Asian country has demand, such as strategic transport infrastructure projects, climate change response, digital transformation, energy transition, health capacity improvement, and human resources training.

For his part, Tadashi spoke highly of Việt Nam's socioeconomic development policies and recent achievements.

He agreed with his host’s suggestions and shared some cooperation ideas and measures.

The JBIC will continue cooperating closely with Việt Nam to develop socio-economic infrastructure, thereby helping foster the two countries’ relations in an increasingly intensive and effective manner for the sake of the two peoples, he added. — VNS