33 per cent search surge reported following 90-day e-visa reinstatement

VIETNAM, July 27 - HCM CITY – Internet searches for accommodation in Việt Nam on an online travel platform surge after the National Assembly’s recent reinstatement of 90-day visas for Việt Nam-bound travelers.

Ratified by the National Assembly on June 24 and set to take effect on August 15, this comprehensive policy reform has already garnered overwhelming approval from travelers worldwide.

In a recent report, Agoda reported that search data indicated a 33 per cent surge in interest in the two weeks immediately following the announcement.

Leading the way are French tourists, who delivered an incredible 72 per cent surge in accommodation searches in the fortnight after the announcement compared to the preceding two weeks.

Other countries, including the Netherlands with 45 per cent, New Zealand with 41 per cent, Germany with 40 per cent, and the USA with 38 per cent, also witnessed significant spikes in interest in visiting Việt Nam.

Agoda's data analysis focused on long-haul travelers from North America, the EU, and Australia-New Zealand, who have faced stricter visa restrictions compared to their counterparts in Southeast Asia and the broader Asia - Pacific region.

These travelers often endure longer and costlier return flights, making them more inclined to seek extended vacations compared to those within a shorter flight radius.

The search data bodes well for Việt Nam's national objective of attracting 8 million tourists by the end of the year.

The nation recently reported receiving 5.57 million visitors thus far this year.

Agoda data bears out the claim that more lenient visa processes, in addition to promotion and increased flight-pairings, are already contributing to the tourist arrival goal, citing India as an example.

Following the introduction of e-visas for Indian nationals, Agoda saw India rise from Việt Nam’s eighth largest international booking market to its second – behind only South Korea. — VNS