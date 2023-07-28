Submit Release
TRAVIS DENNING COMPLETES DU QUOIN STATE FAIR GRANDSTAND LINEUP

ILLINOIS, July 28 - Tickets on Sale Now


Du Quoin, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair is excited to complete the 2023 Grandstand lineup with singer/songwriter Travis Denning. Denning will headline the Pepsi MidAmerica stage on Sunday, August 27.


The Georgia native first made waves with the release of his Top 40 debut single "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs," which has also been certified Gold by the RIAA. He celebrated his first No.1 and Platinum certified single with "After A Few," from Denning's debut EP Beer's Better Cold, which debuted in the Top 20 of Billboard's Country Albums chart.


Denning's current song "Strawberry Wine And A Cheap Six Pack," is Denning's second highest debut and has already amassed over 3.5 million global streams.


"We are excited to add an artist like Travis Denning to our state fair lineup," said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. "Our grandstand lineup features something for everyone from music, to an ice show, to car and harness racing, and we are excited to host southern Illinois for eleven days of fun."


Opening for Denning is one of country music's most hotly anticipated new artists, Connor Smith. Featuring his first Top 40 hit "Learn From It," viral smash "I Hate Alabama," and GOLD-certified fan-favorite "Take It Slow," Smith's debut album, "Didn't Go Too Far" earned Smith 2022 Artistto Watch status from Spotify, Amazon Music and Opry NextStage.


Tickets to all Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand shows are on sale now at the Du Quoin Grandstand box office and through Ticketmaster.


Friday, August 25: Fairytales on Ice


Adults - $25 / Children 12 & Under - $20


Saturday, August 26: Carly Pearce with Edwin McCain


Tier 1 - $40 / Tier 2 - $35


Sunday, August 27: Travis Denning with Conner Smith


Tier 1 - $30 / Tier 2 - $25


Monday, August 28: Harness Racing


Tuesday, August 29: Harness Racing


Wednesday, August 30: Harness Racing


Thursday, August 31: Randy Houser with Murphy 500


Tier 1 - $30 / /Tier 2 - $25


Friday, September 1: Dustin Lynch with Drew Baldridge


Tier 1 - $48 / Tier 2 - $35


Saturday, September 2: USAC (afternoon)


Saturday, September 2: Flo Rida with TBA


Tier 1 - $35 / Tier 2 - $30


Sunday, September 3: ARCA


Monday, September 4: Larry the Cable Guy w/ Derrick Stroup


Tier 1 - $35 / Tier 2 - $30


The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 25 - September 4. Admission to the fair is free, parking is $15 for Gate 1, and $10 for all other gates.

