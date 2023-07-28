TRAVIS DENNING COMPLETES DU QUOIN STATE FAIR GRANDSTAND LINEUP
ILLINOIS, July 28 - Tickets on Sale Now
The Georgia native first made waves with the release of his Top 40 debut single "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs," which has also been certified Gold by the RIAA. He celebrated his first No.1 and Platinum certified single with "After A Few," from Denning's debut EP Beer's Better Cold, which debuted in the Top 20 of Billboard's Country Albums chart.
Denning's current song "Strawberry Wine And A Cheap Six Pack," is Denning's second highest debut and has already amassed over 3.5 million global streams.
"We are excited to add an artist like Travis Denning to our state fair lineup," said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. "Our grandstand lineup features something for everyone from music, to an ice show, to car and harness racing, and we are excited to host southern Illinois for eleven days of fun."
Opening for Denning is one of country music's most hotly anticipated new artists, Connor Smith. Featuring his first Top 40 hit "Learn From It," viral smash "I Hate Alabama," and GOLD-certified fan-favorite "Take It Slow," Smith's debut album, "Didn't Go Too Far" earned Smith 2022 Artistto Watch status from Spotify, Amazon Music and Opry NextStage.
Friday, August 25: Fairytales on Ice
Adults - $25 / Children 12 & Under - $20
Saturday, August 26: Carly Pearce with Edwin McCain
Tier 1 - $40 / Tier 2 - $35
Sunday, August 27: Travis Denning with Conner Smith
Tier 1 - $30 / Tier 2 - $25
Monday, August 28: Harness Racing
Tuesday, August 29: Harness Racing
Wednesday, August 30: Harness Racing
Thursday, August 31: Randy Houser with Murphy 500
Tier 1 - $30 / /Tier 2 - $25
Friday, September 1: Dustin Lynch with Drew Baldridge
Tier 1 - $48 / Tier 2 - $35
Saturday, September 2: USAC (afternoon)
Saturday, September 2: Flo Rida with TBA
Tier 1 - $35 / Tier 2 - $30
Sunday, September 3: ARCA
Monday, September 4: Larry the Cable Guy w/ Derrick Stroup
Tier 1 - $35 / Tier 2 - $30
The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 25 - September 4. Admission to the fair is free, parking is $15 for Gate 1, and $10 for all other gates.