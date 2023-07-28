Phúc Thọ value through the OCOP product certificate

VIETNAM, July 28 - HÀ NỘI — Phúc Thọ District in Hà Nội has promoted the application of digital transformation and production linkages in the development of OCOP (One Commune One Product Programme) products in recent years, thereby, improving product quality and value, and creating a sustainable consumption market for key local agricultural products.

The Xuân Phú Agricultural co-operative in Xuân Đình Commune of Phúc Thọ District is known for its high-quality fruit and vegetables.

The co-operative has planned 20ha of safe vegetable growing area according to VietGAP standards on an area of over 320ha to provide exclusively for the capital's consumers.

The co-operative director Hoàng Đông Hôn said that in order to affirm the quality and expand the consumption market, the cooperative has registered four products to participate in the OCOP Programme and been classified as four stars.

This is a favourable condition for cooperatives to work towards in forming a more respected production and consumption supply chain.

There is a system of shops introducing and selling lots of OCOP products in Phúc Thọ District, as well as some in the rest of Hà Nội.

Thanh Đa Commune has also participated in the OCOP programme to improve the value of agricultural goods and confirm the quality of its vegetables in the market.

The commune has three products certified as three-star OCOP.

Vice Chairwoman of Thanh Đa Commune People's Committee Hoàng Thị Ái Mơ said that Thanh Đa has a safe vegetable growing area of up to 120ha, the largest in Phúc Thọ District.

Many people still think that farming is hard and produces low income, but many of the households producing safe vegetables in Thanh Đa have proven this not to be the case, and people's living standards are improving day by day.

The district has formed eight linkage chains from production to consumption of agricultural products; built collective trademarks for products such as the Phúc Thọ pomelo, the Vân Nam banana, Tam Hiệp pickled eggplants soaked in soya sauce, Phúc Thọ biological pork, and Xuân Phú safe vegetables.

Some agricultural products have used QR codes to help with traceability.

In order to gradually build brands and geographical indications, promote production and develop agricultural activities, Phúc Thọ District has brought new technology and techniques into the production process to help firms stay on the cutting edge.

Recently, 12 co-operatives and farms in Phúc Thọ District signed a memorandum of understanding with businesses on linking consumption of OCOP products.

Chairman of Phúc Thọ District People's Committee Nguyễn Đình Sơn said the district has promoted the OCOP Programme in order to support businesses, co-operatives and households to produce and sell quality products.

Up to now, the whole district has launched 59 OCOP products.

The district will continue to encourage people to develop models of clean agricultural production, organic agriculture, high-tech production and food safety.

It will also continue to strengthen trade promotion, brand building, quality management, and the linkage and development of product consumption markets to build more stores to introduce the district's strong products; and to support training and access to preferential loans for expansion and development.

The district will also continue to develop a master plan to facilitate the implementation of the local OCOP Programme, which focuses on developing four types of products including ornamental flowers, pomelos, bananas, and VietGAP bio-pork, striving to build these into five-star potential OCOP products.

Nguyễn Văn Chí, Deputy Chief of the Co-ordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme of Hà Nội, said that the district in recent years has led the way in applying science and technology to production, helping to free up labour, liberate management thinking and improve transparency.

Hà Nội advocates digital transformation in agricultural development to help the household economy by promoting the establishment of specialised co-operatives, pushing for production according to value chains, and contributing to raising the value of OCOP products. — VNS