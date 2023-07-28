Illinois EPA Provides Over $500,000 in Principal Forgiveness Funding to the Village of Seaton to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, July 28 - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $510,376 in funding to the Village of Seaton (Mercer County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the Village of Seaton (Village) will not have to repay any of the $510,376 in funding.





"This funding will replace nearly all of the lead service lines identified to date, based on the lead service line inventory provided by the Village," said Director Kim. "Illinois EPA remains committed to working with all Illinois communities in replacing lead service lines, especially assisting small communities like the Village of Seaton."





The Village anticipates using the funding to replace approximately 72 lead services lines in the community. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html





Since 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) principal forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided $122 million in funding for lead service line replacement. Illinois EPA has distributed the last of the remaining funds in principal forgiveness funding under the Water Infrastructure Fund Transfer Act (WIFTA) program allotment.







