Illinois EPA Provides Over $500,000 in Principal Forgiveness Funding to the Village of Seaton to Replace Lead Service Lines
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, July 28 - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $510,376 in funding to the Village of Seaton (Mercer County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the Village of Seaton (Village) will not have to repay any of the $510,376 in funding.
"This funding will replace nearly all of the lead service lines identified to date, based on the lead service line inventory provided by the Village," said Director Kim. "Illinois EPA remains committed to working with all Illinois communities in replacing lead service lines, especially assisting small communities like the Village of Seaton."
Since 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) principal forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided $122 million in funding for lead service line replacement. Illinois EPA has distributed the last of the remaining funds in principal forgiveness funding under the Water Infrastructure Fund Transfer Act (WIFTA) program allotment.