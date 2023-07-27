Manchin Announces Norway Spruce from Monongahela National Forest to Serve as 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that the U.S Forest Service has selected a 63-foot Norway Spruce from the Greenbrier Ranger District of the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia to serve as the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. Every year, the Forest Service selects a tree from one of America’s 154 national forests for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The first Christmas tree provided by the Forest Service to the U.S. Capitol — also a Norway Spruce — came from the Greenbrier District in 1970. A Red Spruce was provided from the Gauley Ranger District in 1976.

“I am excited the U.S. Forest Service has selected the specific tree from Monongahela National Forest that will serve as the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree for this year’s holiday season. The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is a historic tradition that brings the country together, and this will be the first time since the 1970s that West Virginia has the honor to provide this tree that will bring joy to Americans nationwide and help us all celebrate the holidays. I cannot wait to see the 63-foot Norway Spruce decorated in front of the Capitol and know it will bring West Virginia Christmas joy to visitors from across the world,” said Chairman Manchin.

Read more about the selection of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree here.

Read more about the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree tradition here.