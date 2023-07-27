Manchin Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Order Allowing Construction of Mountain Valley Pipeline to Continue

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement following an order by the U.S. Supreme Court allowing the construction of Mountain Valley Pipeline to continue.

“The Supreme Court has spoken and this decision to let construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline move forward again is the correct one. I am relieved that the highest court in the land has upheld the law Congress passed and the President signed.”