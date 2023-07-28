For immediate release

July 28, 2023

State Historic Sites Reopen after Severe Flooding Events

Montpelier, VT- The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation is pleased to announce the reopening of most of the State Historic Sites, which had closed to preserve public safety and property of the State in response to the severe flooding.

After a thorough assessment of the integrity of the historic structures and archeologically sensitive grounds, the following State Historic Sites will reopen:

July 28, Friday - Bennington Battle Monument in Bennington and President Calvin Coolidge Historic Site in Plymouth

July 29, Saturday - Hubbardton Battlefield in Hubbardton

August 1, Tuesday - Mount Independence in Orwell

August 2, Wednesday - Chimney Point in Addison

August 5, Saturday - President Chester Arthur Historic Site in Fairfield

The Justin Morrill Homestead, including the structures and grounds, will remain closed to the public until further notice. The site received significant damage from the floods.

For more detailed information on opening hours, admission costs, and events at the Historic Sites, please visit: www.historicsites.vermont.gov and on Facebook at Vermont State Historic Sites. All scheduled events at the reopened State Historic Sites for the month of August will continue as planned. The August event calendar includes:

Bennington Battle Monument- Bennington Battle Weekend August 12-13 and the Bennington Monument 132nd Anniversary on August 19.

President Calvin Coolidge Historic Site- Celebrate the 100th anniversary of President Coolidge’s oath of office on August 3 by attending a reenactment of this momentous occasion. Reenactments will occur at both 2:47 am and 2:47 pm. Enter into an immersive experience by conversing with costumed actors as they portray village life in August 1923.

Hubbardton Battlefield- 12th annual Mount Independence- Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour, beginning at the Hubbardton Battlefield on August 19.

Mount Independence- “Northern Vermont in the Revolutionary War” lecture on August 5, and a Hike Into History on August 6 followed by a Mushroom Exploration walk on August 19.

While communities are still recovering across Vermont and rains continue, please exercise caution when traveling to the State Historic Sites. Many of the sites are located in rural areas where roads sustained damage due to the flooding. Calling ahead may be advised to receive updates regarding hours of operation and local road conditions.

The State Historic Sites appreciate the understanding and the patience of the public, during this trying time for the Brave Little State of Vermont.