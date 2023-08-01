Submit Release
Next Phase Solutions LLC receives Premier Solution Provider designation from Hyland

Next Phase is recognized for the highest-level partnership with Hyland by providing premier solutions through a content management center of excellence

— Mary McKnight, Chief Executive Officer
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Phase Solutions (NPS) announced today that they have been named a recipient of the 2023 OnBase Premier Solution Provider award from Hyland. Over the last 12 months, NPS has demonstrated tremendous commitment and success in growing its public sector practice. Through established partnerships and focused expertise on cloud-based digital transformation in government, the company has already exceeded 10,000 licenses in the first half of this year.

“We are truly honored in being recognized in the top two percent of partners from Hyland and grateful to our ever-expanding implementation services and operations team for this amazing accomplishment,” said Mary McKnight, NPS Chief Executive Officer. “The OnBase low-code platform allows agencies to create purpose-built apps designed for their organization without increasing IT complexity, custom code and technical debt.”

“Hyland’s Premier Solution Provider program features partners that meet high standards of delivering quality solutions and alignment with Hyland Software. For the highest level of partnership, we congratulate Next Phase Solutions as Premier Partner,” said Eric Miller, Associate Vice President, Hyland Channel.

NPS provides customized data and workflow process solutions that reduce data entry, manual paperwork, and information silos while enhancing security and digital collaboration across an enterprise. Read more about our Modernization capabilities for additional information on how we can improve productivity, constituent engagement, and user adoption.

Vince Hanson
Next Phase Solutions
