Next Phase Solutions to Provide OnBase Managed Services at Florida HSMV
Our managed services offering provides proactive and preventative management including a dedicated team to provide administration, monitoring, discovery, design, and enterprise deployment services”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Phase Solutions LLC (NPS), the government-focused ECM consulting firm, received a contract award from the State of Florida, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) for OnBase Managed Services. This GSA Schedule 70 contract will support FLHSMV’s ongoing information technology automation requirements for their electronic content management system, OnBase by Hyland Software.
— Mary McKnight, Chief Executive Officer
“Our managed services offering provides proactive and preventative management including a dedicated team to provide system administration, monitoring, discovery, design, and enterprise deployment services,” said Mary McKnight, Chief Executive Officer. “These critical services will help FLHSMV significantly enhance and modernize their future business processes for capture, case management, robotic process automation (RPA), search, collaboration, and workflow management throughout the Agency.”
NPS is at the forefront of providing advanced application monitoring, management support, enhancement services, and application programming integration services across the OnBase content services portfolio of solutions. As the integrator of Hyland’s comprehensive low-code platform, NPS is providing government agencies at the state and federal level with a proven implementation path which improves productivity, dependability, and lowers overall total cost of ownership.
The NPS mission is to secure and modernize legacy applications in the public sector with innovative rapid application deployment software and services for digital transformation. As a part of this contract award, NPS will develop new solutions for Human Resources personnel with integration to the State of Florida’s HRIS system, People First. Additionally, NPS will configure a new legal case management solution with a focus on automation for the Office of General Counsel.
You can read more about NPS’s Application Modernization capabilities here.
About Next Phase Solutions LLC
Next Phase Solutions LLC (NPS) is a consulting and services firm serving public and private organizations. Streamlining business processes, ensuring compliance, and managing data using content management and RPA technology are our core competencies. We provide end-to-end services including business analysis, project management, development, data conversions, training, and help desk support. We focus on a solution-oriented approach resulting in predictable costs and a reliable schedule for clients rather than the never-ending staffing model often utilized by federal contractors. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NPS uses best practices in project management and a client-oriented approach to ensure projects meet requirements and exceed expectations. NPS is an 8(a) Certified, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with clearances for Department of Defense (DoD) contracts and GSA contract holder.
Vince Hanson
Next Phase Solutions
+1 407-440-1411
vince.hanson@npsols.com