Repaving work resumes on Likelike Highway in the Kāne’ohe-bound direction

Posted on Jul 28, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public that paving work on Likelike Highway in the Kāne’ohe-bound direction will resume on Sunday night, Aug. 6. Construction will finish work in the Honolulu-bound direction before switching to the Kāne’ohe-bound lanes, closing two lanes from Nālani’ehā Street to the Wilson Tunnel. The full closure will be in place on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., nightly.

Kāne’ohe-bound motorists are advised to use the Pali Highway or H-3 Freeway as an alternate route.

The estimated completion date for paving work on Likelike Highway is scheduled for September 2023, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Message boards will be placed at key decision points to route motorists around the closure. Special duty police officers will be on site assisting with traffic control. All work is weather permitting.

