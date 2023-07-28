Iowa Senate Update: July 2023

Reproductive Freedom Under Threat in Iowa

It’s been a momentous summer for reproductive rights in Iowa. Earlier this month, Republican politicians returned to Des Moines to pass a new 6-week abortion ban, blocking access in almost all cases before most women even know they are pregnant. I stood with my Democratic colleagues to resist this attack on Iowans’ basic freedom and right to decide their own futures.

Gov. Reynolds signed the bill into law in a political ceremony at a special interest event with Republican presidential candidates.

Now the law has been challenged in court and is on hold while that challenge is reviewed.

What’s happened so far:

What happens next:

Gov. Reynolds has appealed the court’s injunction preventing the abortion ban from taking effect.

At some point, the Iowa Supreme will decide on the governor’s appeal. Depending on that decision, the ban could take effect or remain on hold.

Meanwhile, the legal challenge to the new law will move forward in Polk County District Court. The court will consider the abortion ban on its constitutional merits, and ultimately rule on whether it should be allowed to take effect or not.

No matter how the district court rules, its decision will inevitably be appealed, leading the Iowa Supreme Court to review and ultimately rule on the case.

This entire process will take time. It’s possible a final Iowa Supreme Court ruling will not be issued until June, 2025.

Here’s the bottom line: Abortion remains safe and legal in Iowa, but our reproductive freedom has never been as threatened as it is right now.

We have a long fight ahead of us, and I’m sure it will take many twists and turns. But I’m proud to stand with the majority of Iowans who believe in reproductive freedom, bodily autonomy, and every person’s right to make their own medical decisions and decide their own future.

Tax Free Weekend

It’s almost back to school season, and that means Tax Free Weekend is almost here.

Iowa’s tax-free weekend will be held Friday, August 3, and Saturday, August 4. All clothing and shoes under $100 are exempt from state and local sales taxes during the holiday, providing a helpful discount at individuals and families are stocking up for the new season.

Stores that are open on those days are required to participate. More details on Tax Free Weekend are available here.

What We Know About Private School Vouchers

After ducking questions and keeping Iowans in the dark for weeks, Gov. Reynolds finally provided hard data about her private school voucher scheme this month, revealing that vouchers largely benefit upper-income Iowans and those who already attend private schools.

It’s no wonder Reynolds tried to avoid providing this information: it proves once again that her $1 billion voucher scheme is a bad deal for Iowans.

Quick Updates

In the Capitol