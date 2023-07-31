Premio Industrial Edge Computers Now UL-Listed

Premio Inc Brand Logo RCO-6000-CML w/ EBND

INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc. a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing technology, announced today that its core line of industrial rugged edge computers achieved UL (Underwriter Laboratories) Listed compliance, meeting the IEC 62368-1 3rd Edition standards defined by UL 62368-1 Ed. 3, demonstrating the company’s commitment to safety, quality, and industry leading product engineering and design.

The UL 62368-1 compliance represents a significant milestone for Premio as it reinforces Premio’s ongoing commitment to the product development of rugged, industrial-grade computers that meet the highest global safety standards and regulations. With UL 62368-1 certification, OEMs and system integrators can now select UL-Listed industrial computers from Premio that have undergone rigorous testing to ensure mission-critical safety.

"Obtaining UL certification and compliance for safety in North America is the holy-grail for industry-wide product recognition and Premio is thrilled our enterprise customers can accelerate into the market with our UL-Listed industrial computers,” said Dustin Seetoo, director of product marketing at Premio Inc. “We understand the importance of safety and reliability, especially in mission-critical applications, and by achieving UL certification it re-affirms our position of industrial rugged edge solutions."

The UL62368-1 3rd Edition standard focuses on safety requirements for information technology equipment, audio/video equipment, and telecommunications equipment. UL62368-1 3rd Edition compliance entails a stringent testing and evaluation process, ensuring that Premio Inc's products adhere to the latest safety requirements that minimizes the risks of electrical shock, fire, mechanical hazards and other potential risks in mission-critical deployments.

Premio’s core product line that meets the UL 62368-1 3rd Edition compliance are:

- RCO-1000-EHL Series Rugged Fanless Mini Computer

- RCO-3000-CML Series Small Form Factor Computer

- RCO-6000-CML Series AI Edge Inference Computer

- BCO-1000-EHL Series Fanless Mini Computer

- BCO-2000-RYZ Series Fanless Mini Computer

- BCO-2000-WHL Series Fanless Mini Computer

UL Certifications, provided by global safety company, Underwriter Laboratories, is a beneficial certification that denotes extensive testing and inspection to comply with strict safety standards and regulations. Products with a UL listed mark meet a variety of mission critical safety regulations that are beneficial in many industrial applications such as: industrial automation, medical inferencing, NVR surveillance, vehicle fleet telematics, and more. Premio continues to uphold its commitment to providing reliable solutions across its core product lines of industrial computing solutions. By combining safety and performance, Premio remains on the forefront of innovation as a trusted leader in industrial edge computing, giving customers confidence in implementing Premio products for their mission-critical applications in the harshest environmental settings.

For more information about Premio Inc and its UL62368-1 3rd Edition compliant core product line, please visit https://premioinc.com/pages/ul-listed