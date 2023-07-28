Purchasing Under FEMA Awards Training: Top 10 Mistakes – In Spanish

FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate (GPD) is hosting a one-hour webinar trainings in Spanish on the federal procurement rules applicable to recipients and subrecipients when purchasing in support of a FEMA grant award. The trainings will cover the top 10 most common mistakes when procuring under a FEMA award. Date: 2023-08-14T18:00:002023-08-14T19:00:00August 14, 2023 August 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm Location: Virtual Phone Number: 1-800-320-4330

Access Code: 428092# Register Here

Event Details

This training will be delivered in Spanish and will detail the top 10 most common noncompliance findings from Office of Inspector General audit reports. Participants will learn about common procurement compliance pitfalls and how to avoid them.

This training is appropriate for FEMA award recipients and subrecipients, including state, local, tribal and territorial government personnel; nonprofit organization staff; eligible private entities; and other non-federal entities. This training is also appropriate for FEMA staff.

These virtual trainings will be delivered using Adobe Connect. If you have never used this platform, we encourage you to test your connection in advance here.

Event Contact