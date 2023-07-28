Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,103 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont and Commissioner Daum Highlight First Anniversary of Connecticut Small Business Boost Fund

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

07/28/2023

Governor Lamont and Commissioner Daum Highlight First Anniversary of Connecticut Small Business Boost Fund

More Than 300 Small Businesses and Nonprofits Received Support Through Recently Launched Program

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Alexandra Daum today announced that on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the Connecticut Small Business Boost Fund has provided support to more than 300 small businesses and nonprofits statewide, including through the release of more than $39 million in low-interest loans.

The public-private partnership, which Governor Lamont launched in July 2022, provides low-interest loans and technical assistance to small businesses and nonprofits, providing them with access to flexible funding for capital expenditures and working capital to help them grow and thrive. The loans have a fixed, 4.5% interest rate and range from $5,000 to $500,000. Designed to reach historically under-resourced and underbanked communities, 50% of the funds are supporting minority, woman, disabled, and veteran-owned businesses, and as well as businesses located in distressed municipalities.

The Small Business Boost Fund is a one-stop shop for businesses and nonprofits, whether they need financing or free business guidance. Advisors are at the ready to dive into business operations and lend support with business planning, financial analysis, marketing and sales and other research.

“This unique program provides access to low-interest loans to small business owners in the state, providing them with the working capital they need to grow and thrive,” Governor Lamont said. “In particular, we created this fund to support those who previously experienced barriers to accessing financial support. By partnering with community lenders that are dedicated to equitable lending practices, we can help support the continued growth of businesses in Connecticut.”

“We are thrilled to have provided so many small businesses and organizations that otherwise may face difficulties accessing financial support with the capital they need to grow and thrive, and I know there are many more across the state that could benefit from the program,” Commissioner Daum said. “With interest rates on the rise, I strongly encourage anyone interested in a small business loan to apply for a fixed, low-interest rate loan through the Small Business Boost Fund.”

The fund, which represents a new approach to economic development in the state, was created through a public-private partnership. The state made a foundational investment of $75 million with the goal to lend $150 million or more to eligible businesses and nonprofits.

Small businesses and nonprofits can apply online at CTSmallBusinessBoostFund.org. If they qualify, applicants will be matched through a lender. The fund works with and through local community development financial institutions (CDFIs) with decades of experience in the state’s communities and serving these constituencies. The CDFIs include Ascendus, Capital for Change, CEDF, HEDCO, NDC Community Impact Loan Fund, Pursuit and Southeastern CT Enterprise Region (SeCTer).

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont and Commissioner Daum Highlight First Anniversary of Connecticut Small Business Boost Fund

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more