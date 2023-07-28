In Doe v. Superior Court (Mountain View School District), the Supreme Court today interprets several Evidence Code statutes as requiring careful assessments when a court is asked to override a general shield for plaintiffs in sexual harassment, assault, and battery cases from the introduction of evidence of their sexual conduct.
You just read:
Sexual-conduct evidence limited in sexual assault cases
