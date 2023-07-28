Second Appellate District justices Thursday upheld a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge’s ruling dismissing an attempt by cities in Orange and Los Angeles counties challenging the state’s allocation of required affordable housing.
Jul 27, 2023
You just read:
Court rejects challenge of state’s affordable housing mandates
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.