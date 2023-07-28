Submit Release
Court rejects challenge of state’s affordable housing mandates

Second Appellate District justices Thursday upheld a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge’s ruling dismissing an attempt by cities in Orange and Los Angeles counties challenging the state’s allocation of required affordable housing.

Jul 27, 2023

