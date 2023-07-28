Cumberland County Man Arrested for Tax Evasion

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Timothy Wyatt. Wyatt, age 52, was arrested for tax evasion and booked into the Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday. Bond was set at $5,000.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure for a level playing field and a fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

If convicted, Wyatt could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for tax evasion.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Bryant Dunaway’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

