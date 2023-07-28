UK Choir Libera One Night Only in LA

The world renown Libera boys choir from London will be performing at Bel Air Church on Thursday, August 3, at 6:30 PM for one night only. The group will not return to the U.S. for several years due to expense. The world renown Libera boys choir from London will be performing at Bel Air Church on Thursday, August 3, at 6:30 PM for one night only. The group will not return to the U.S. for several years due to expense.

London's Libera Boys Choir will be performing for one night only in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 3, at Bel Air Church. Tickets are available.

When I heard them sing, I said, ‘It does remind me a lot of The Beach Boys’, but actual boys – it took me to tears.” — Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys

LOST ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The internationally known Libera boys’ choir from London will be touring the United States this summer, including a special performance for one night only in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 3, at 6:30 PM at Bel Air Church in Bel Air. Tickets are still available.Libera is a European boys’ choir made up of South Londoners aged 7 to 16 years with extraordinary musical abilities. The choir is known for its shimmering, mystical chords, and ecstatic harmonies, that create celestial sounds for modern audiences not often heard in America.The choir’s global popularity can be traced to this distinctive vocal sound, imaginatively lit stages, and dynamic performance style. Their newest recording FOREVER is this week’s number one download on Amazon. Their previous recordings have topped both mainstream and classical charts in many countries and place in top-ten lists alongside major artists around the world. Libera has also been the recipient of three Classical Brit award nominations and is one of the most downloaded classical acts on iTunes.Their newest recording, FOREVER, features the Beach Boys soulful classic “God Only Knows.” Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys said when he heard the arrangement from the group, he was brought to tears.“When I heard them sing, I said, ‘It does remind me a lot of The Beach Boys’,” Wilson said about Libera’s arrangement of the song he wrote for the group’s iconic 1966 Pet Sounds album. “But actual boys – it took me to tears.”This is the group’s first tour in the U.S. since 2019, and due to the expense of touring overseas they will not have the opportunity to return for several years.Despite the lack of American performances, Libera is seeing an increased following in the U.S. with their compelling arrangements, and moving performances of classical, sacred, and contemporary songs. Its universal appeal has earned fans all over the world, particularly in the U.S., the U.K., the Philippines, South Korea, and Japan, where their CDs top the mainstream and classical charts and where they pack concert halls appearing in their trademark flowing white robes on artistically lit stages.The choir has performed for Popes and Presidents, on PBS specials and in venues ranging from great cathedrals, renowned concert halls and iconic stadiums, to community churches and TV studios. During the group’s appearance in New York in 2008, Libera was the only U.K. artist invited to participate in a Papal Mass celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI at Yankee Stadium. The group has also performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan, and for the 2016 World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland. They have also appeared on US television on the ‘Today’ show, ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jay Leno and various PBS concert broadcasts.Ticket prices vary from $6 - $25 each and can be reserved at libera.org.uk. Discounted tickets are available now by using the code 25LIBERA.TO ORDER TICKETS:LIBERA on YouTubeLIBERA ON LINE: https://libera.org.uk ###Photo 1: The world renown Libera boys choir from London will be performing at Bel Air Church on Thursday, August 3, at 6:30 PM for one night only. The group will not return to the U.S. for several years due to expense.MP3 Audio Clip: Nathan and Luka are two young Londoners performing with Libera on the 2023 U.S. Tour. Two cute British youth talking about singing and being in America.SEGMENT 1 - Nathan talking about his passion for singing.SEGMENT 2 – Luka talks about being in America.SEGMENT 3 – Nathan talks about coming to America for the first time.SEGMENT 4 – Luka talks about how he got into Libera and now he’s doing “the big stuff.”CLICK HERE FOR CLIPMEDIA NOTES: For media passes, interviews, or news programing performance information, contact Randy Gibson at RDG Public Relations and Communications, (918) 718-1320 or randy@rdgpr.com.

Nathan and Luca of Libera talk about singing and touring America