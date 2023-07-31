Prefix Corporation Announces the addition of Greg Beaman as Operations Manager of the Prefix Entertainment Division

Greg Beaman joins Prefix Corporation Prefix Corporation's 25 acre corporate headquarters Michigan based... Prefix Corporation

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prefix Corporation is pleased to announce and welcome Greg Beaman as the company’s new Operations Manager of Prefix Entertainment, for the themed attractions, film and props division of the Michigan-based organization.

In his new capacity, Greg will be responsible for continuing the growth of this division for Prefix, using his experience to widen the reach within the market, bolster the Prefix Entertainment team, and streamline the project development process. Greg joins the Prefix team with nearly two decades of experience in the Themed Entertainment industry.

“We are extremely honored and excited to welcome Greg to the Prefix team.” Explained Prefix President, Eric Zeile. “This comes during a time of dramatic growth within the Entertainment segment of our company.”

Established in 1979 and with nearly 300 employees, Prefix is most widely known for the prototype and concept vehicle work they perform in the Automotive and Aviation industries. They have also just expanded their Performance Vehicle division with a new race shop located within the M1 Concourse property in Pontiac. Their world-class paint division applies high-end paint finishes to a variety of luxury vehicle programs, and the Entertainment division designs, engineers, fabricates, tests, and installs innovative attractions for some of the world’s largest theme parks, props for shows and exhibits, as well as models and specialty vehicles for television and film.

